Man charged for Brunswick home invasion and burglary

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (GCPD) – John A. Blankenship was arrested on May 18 by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in Wildwood, Florida for home invasion and burglary in the first degree. The victim’s Kia Sportage was recovered. More charges are anticipated.

________________________________________________________________________________

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (GCPD) – On May 7, 2017 at 7:47 p.m. officers responded to a 911 call at 507 Loggerhead Lane in reference to a home invasion. The 79 year old female resident, reported a white male knocked on the door. When she went to the door, he forced his way into the home.

The white male stole an undisclosed amount of money and stole the victims’ 2007 gold Kia Sportage with Georgia tag, BXW 6685.

A felony warrant exists for John A. Blankenship for Home Invasion. Blankenship is 46 years old.

Anyone with information, please call Inv. David Moore at 912-279-2905.