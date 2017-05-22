Georgia ports chief predicts record growth in fiscal 2017

Published:
Courtesy: Georgia Ports Authority

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – The chief executive of the Georgia Ports Authority is predicting record growth for the 2017 fiscal year that’s wrapping up at the end of June.

Griff Lynch, the agency’s executive director, said Monday total cargo moving through the seaports at Savannah and Brunswick should top the nearly 32 million tons (29 million metric tons) reached in fiscal 2015.

Lynch said the ports have already handled 27.4 million tons (25 million metric tons) of imports and exports during the first 10 months of the fiscal year that began July 1. Most of the growth is coming from the Port of Savannah, which has moved a whopping 3.16 million container units since July.

Lynch says Georgia ports are benefiting from a healthier economy and more cargo moving through the expanded Panama Canal.

