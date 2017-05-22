Dr. Ann Levett Voted New Superintendent of SCCPSS

Savannah — (WSAV)

There’s a new leader taking over the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. In a vote of 5 to 4, the board approved Dr. Ann Levett as the next superintendent. But, that vote came with a lot of controversy. Four board members expressed why they believe Levett was not the right person for the job.

Dozens of people packed inside school board chambers, most of them throwing their support for Levett. She’s a Beach High School and Yale University Alum, most recently held the role of Deputy Superintendent for Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools and worked for decades as a teacher and school administrator.

Monday, she received support from most of the members on the school board.

“She turned out to be the best qualified of all who have applied,” says Ruby Jones, School Board Member. “The expectation of the board, I’m sure, is we’re gonna need results and we’re gonna work with you to give them results,” says Larry Lower, School Board Member.

But, four other members told Levett directly why they believe she is not the right person for the job.

“The phrase, we will show you the way or we will show you the way out is a phrase I’ve heard you use multiple times and I think that’s a very dangerous leadership style,” says Julie Wade, School Board Member. “I’ve had many, probably close to 100 or so people from my district to tell me they do not want me to support this vote,” says Michael Johnson, School Board Member.

But, in the end, by a vote of five to four, the board approved hiring Levett for the top job.

“I would advance the position that we do not always agree and we do not always care for each other. I’m a product of the community and I will do a good job,” says Dr. Ann Levett, New Superintendent.

Current Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lockamy is retiring after 12 years. He told Levett he is confident she will take the District forward.



