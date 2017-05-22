Cosby arrives at court as jury selection begins in his ongoing sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby, center, arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The case is set for trial June 5 in suburban Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (NBC) – Bill Cosby arrived at a Pennsylvania court early Monday morning for jury selection in his ongoing sexual assault trial.

Cosby was guided into a courtroom, 300 miles away from where the trial will take place.

Cosby’s lawyers demanded jury selection be moved to Allegheny County to find jurors who have not been influenced by publicity of the 79 year old comedian.

Once the 12 jurors and six alternates are selected, they will be sequestered in Montgomery County, near Philadelphia.

Cosby is being tried on charges that he drugged and molested a woman at his Montgomery County home in 2004.

The trial is expected to last at least two weeks.

