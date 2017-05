BRITISH COLUMBIA (NBC) – A sea lion looking for a snack snatches a girl from a dock on Canada’s west coast. It happens in an instant: the girl sits down and the sea lion moves in.

Luckily, the girl’s grandfather jumps in and saves the child, who appears to be ok and walks away with an adult.

According to a marine mammal expert, the animal likely thought the girl’s dress was a tasty treat.

A witness says people were feeding the sea lion bread crumbs shortly before it snatched the child.