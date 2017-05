Meet our Pet of the Week, Duke, the 2 year old Pit Bull Terrier. He is good with other dogs, kids, and is ready to steal your heart. Watch the video to learn more about Duke and how you can give him a forever home.

One Love Animal Rescue is always looking for volunteers. Head to http://www.oneloveanimalrescue.com or email info@oneloveaninalrescue to find out how you can be a foster.