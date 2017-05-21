4th annual Run for the Wounded changes venue, maintains large support

andrew james wsav news 3 reporter By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – This weekend — we celebrate armed forces day for the men and women who continue to serve our country. It’s also the weekend of the annual wounded warrior run, where funds go to help vets in need.

The run moved this year to Daffin Park around Grayson stadium.

For four years now, it has been a race to support veterans injured while serving our country. Funds for the race will help a retired marine whose disabled now losing his leg to a suicide attack in Iraq.

“The fact that this continues to grow by just word of mouth, is incredible and we are just hoping we can maybe double, or triple,” says Nine Line CEO Tyler Merrit.

Nine Line Apparel sponsors the race and operates solely on donations. They expected more than one thousand people to take part in this year’s run for the wounded.

