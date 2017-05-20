Tybee Beach site for annual ‘Hands Across the Sand’

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. – On Saturday, more than a dozen people from all over Georgia kicked off their shoes and linked up to stand up for the environment.

The group was made up of various environmental groups locally and across the state and took part in the worldwide, “Hands Across the Sand” initiative. The goal, organizers tell WSAV, is to raise awareness for environmental policies and practices.

“All of us are out here in solidarity overcoming those differences, holding hands, showing that we are going to take a stand together to protect out environment,” Georgia Sierra Club’s Brionte Mcorkle.

Many in the group also stood hand-in-hand to protest President Trump’s recently signed executive order allowing for more access for off-shore drilling for oil and gas companies.

“I want to be a part of the group that supports keeping the beaches clean so that families from generations from generations to come can enjoy them,” Tybee Resident Beth Reed said.

While the details of the order still remain unclear, the group said they wanted to “stand in solidarity” for all coasts, waterways and ecosystems and to defend the local Tybee beach economy.