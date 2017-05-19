Woman flips car after hitting alligator on I-75

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) – “Are you kidding me?” That’s what lawyer Jennifer Rosinski said after her wreck on I-75 in southwest Florida. She told the Palm Beach Post that she thought it was a fox that had run in front of her vehicle.

It had’t, but an alligator had. She hit it, lost control of her car, flipped over multiple times and somehow managed to escape with bruises and a cut under her right eye.

The alligator wasn’t so lucky.

Rosinski said: “I’ve never been in a significant accident before, and the first one I’m in is car vs. Alligator!”

Police say crashes involving alligators are rare along that stretch road.

