Tornado victim reunited with lost dogs

WISCONSIN (WEAU) – Ron Belcher, a Wisconsin man who was injured by a tornado on May 16, received a sweet surprise during recovery at Lakeview Medical Center in Rice Lake.

On Tuesday, May 16 Ron and his brother Michael were at their home in the Prairie Lake Estates mobile home park when a tornado tore through.

“I saw trailers moving and flipping and I tried to get the dogs and I called out to my brother,” Belcher explained.

Ron and his brother were both taken to the hospital, leaving the two dogs behind.

“When we looked at the rubble I said I didn’t know. They will both be 15 and I almost cried,” he explained.

Thanks to nurses, on Thursday the two pups were reunited with their owner.

Upon seeing his beloved dogs, Belcher’s spirits instantly went up. It was a happy reunion for Ron, who says it will still be some time before he can recover fully.

