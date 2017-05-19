SCCPSS Registration Changes for 2017-2018 School year

CHATHAM Co.

Savannah Chatham County Public Schools is changing the way you register your kids for school, and it could determine where you’re allowed to enroll your child for the upcoming school year.

News 3’s Courtney Cole spoke to the school district to find out what you need to know.

“We all want students to be enrolled in the school within their attendance zone. Therefore, parents must provide us with proof of residence,” said Dr. Quentina Miller-Fields, the Director of Student Affairs for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School system.

For some parents, that means filling out a residency affidavit form.

Many parents used to be able to fill out a residency affidavit form and take it right to their child’s school, but the process has changed. Now, you’ll have to take it right here to the Board of Education building on Bull Street.

“Coming to Central Office and doing it during summer registration is a totally new process. It’s just an overwhelming process for the school to have to do it on their campus. It requires a lot of work, it’s time intensive, so we have extra staff that we are employing to handle this process,” Dr. Miller-Fields told News 3.

This change goes into effect, immediately.

“We want all of our parents to know, if you’re on a residency affidavit for the 2016-2017 school year, as of Friday, May 19th, the last day for the school year, all students will be withdrawn,” said Dr. Miller-Fields.

That’s why parents will need to fill out a new one for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year. The form will only be good for one year.

“It’s not popular, but it’s appropriate and it’s within the law. The law provides the residency affidavit if you need it, but unfortunately some have abused this opportunity and that’s why we’re cracking down,” said Dr. Miller-Fields.

—

Parents, you can bring your Residency Affidavit forms to the Board of Education on 208 Bull Street to Room 312.

If you have any questions, you can call (912)-395-5584

Click here to figure out where you attendance zone is located.