Savannah celebrates National Bike to Work Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah will join hundreds of other cities to promote bicycle commuting on National Bike to Work Day, May 19.

The Savannah Bicycle Campaign will offer free coffee and healthy snacks from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on the corner of Lincoln and Henry Streets for commuters who choose to bike to work.

“This is our way of inviting people, who live within manageable biking distance from downtown, to try biking to work,” said John Bennett, executive director of the Savannah Bicycle Campaign.

Bicyclists are encouraged to stop by and grab some fuel tomorrow and continue to make bicycling a healthy part of their daily lives.