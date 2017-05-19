Playing for the kids: Martin de Porres Society hosts Jazz benefit concert

Savannah’s Martin de Porres Society raises money for meals, activities and education for children and families in need in our area- and they have a fundraiser coming up that you don’t want to miss! You’re invited to attend a jazz benefit concert featuring the Teddy Adams Quintet and Huxsie Scott.

More details:

A Jazz Benefit Concert

Sponsored by Congregation Mickve Israel and the Martin de Porres Society

Sunday, June 11

Congregation Mickve Israel

20 E. Gordon Street

6 pm

Tickets: $35 adults, $10 kids

For more information, call: (912) 358-8887