Nine Line Apparel’s Run for the Wounded is Saturday evening in Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nine Line Apparel & it’s Run for the Wounded helps raise funds to help adapt homes for our wounded veterans. This year nearly 900 runners are expected to participate, for the biggest race ever and an awesome concert afterwards.

Saturday, May 20th, 2017

3:30 PM – 5:45 PM: Race Day Registration

6:00 PM: Race Start Time

Post Race: After Party and Awards Ceremony with Live Entertainment, Vendors, Food, and Beer!

**Please bring flashlights if you plan to walk the event, as the sun will be setting at approximately 8:30 PM on Race Day.

For more information about how you can support the Nine Line Foundation, please visit www.ninelinefoundation.org or shop at Nine Line Apparel at www.ninelineapparel.com