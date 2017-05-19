Update: Citizen helps metro find missing boy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department say Jayshawn has been found safe. A citizen saw his picture and called police to report.

____________________________________________________________________________________

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing boy who was last seen on May 18.

Jayshawn Marshall, 12, was last seen around 12:00 p.m. in the 200 block of Croatan Street.

Jayshawn is described as a black male, five-feet five-inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink and blue shirt, black shorts with green stripes, and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information on his location should call 911.