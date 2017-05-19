Harry Styles gives crying lessons in Carpool Karaoke

(WSAV) – The Late Late Show with James Corden released their latest installment of Carpool Karaoke featuring former One Direction star Harry Styles early this morning on YouTube. The duo started their session with Style’s new hit, “Sign of the Times,” a ballad Styles admits makes him cry sometimes. They moved on to Outkast’s “Hey Ya” and Lionel Richie and Diana Ross’ “Endless Love.”

Corden asked Styles about his role in the upcoming World War II drama “Dunkirk” and had him show off his acting skills by reenacting scenes from “Titanic” and “Notting Hill.”

Take a look: