HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A Fort Stewart Soldier was killed in a traffic accident at Gen. Screven Way and Gause Street in Hinesville Friday morning, May 19.

The Soldier’s name will not be released until 24 hours after next of kin notification.

The Hinesville Police Department is leading the investigation into the accident. Witnesses to the accident are asked to call the police department’s Traffic Accident Investigation at 912-368-8211.