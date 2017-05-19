Former Harlem Globetrotter Matthew ‘Showbiz’ Jackson reveals overcoming trials in new anthology, ‘Soul Bearer’

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor

For twenty years, Savannah’s own Matthew ‘Showbiz’ Jackson made a name for himself as the ‘Clown Prince’ of basketball with the legendary Harlem Globetrotters. He sits down with us to share his struggles and how they lead him to write his story in the new anthology, ‘Soul Bearer’- a book of personal essays, encouragement, and faith.

Click ‘Play’ to watch the interview.

More on Matthew ‘Showbiz’ Jackson here.

Matthew ‘Showbiz’ Jackson
Soul Bearer book signing
Saturday, May 20
Noon – 3 pm
Indulge Coffee
1305 Barnard Street

 

 

