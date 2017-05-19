Elementary schools met with bittersweet last day

SAVANNAH, Ga. On Friday when the bell rang, it sounded the end of the school year and the start of summer break for thousands of Savannah Chatham County Public School students.

The day was filled with goodbyes, shaving cream parties, and graduations for children to move on to the middle school.

May Howard Elementary School and Thunderbolt Elementary school held its final day of class in its current facilities on May 19.

Both schools were built in the 1950’s and, along with Juliette Lowe Elementary, are getting ready to move into new facilities in the fall.

May Howard’s new facilities is opening next door to its current location on Wilmington Island. Demolition of the current location is set for June.

Thunderbolt is merging with Juliette Lowe to create the newly merged School of Humanities at Juliette Gordon Low Elementary.

“I’m sad to leave my family of teachers that I’ve grown to love over the last four years of being here,” Thunderbolt teacher Seale Navare said, “It’s a home away from home.”

While there are mixed emotions, most are grateful for the past and look forward to the future.

“I’m just feeling excited and sad because I’m the last graduating class from the school and I have so many memories from all my classes and all my teachers and my friends,” Fifth grade graduate Gabe Hintz said.