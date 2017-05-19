Beaufort police charge man with murder in wife’s death

By Published:

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort police charged Dale King, 52, for the murder of his wife Veronica Glove-King, 51, on May 16. Beaufort police responded to The Atlantic Inn due to a report of a deceased woman.

Offers identified the deceased as Veronica Glove-King. The manner of death was not immediately apparent and investigators responded to the scene.

After an autopsy conducted at MUSC in Charleston, police ruled the death a homicide and the probable cause of death was strangulation.

Upon further investigation, King has been charged with her murder and is currently in the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Anyone who may have information related to this case is requested to contact Investigator Josh Dowling at the Beaufort Police Department at (843)322-7950.

