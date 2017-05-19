Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case involving minor

(NBC) – Embattled former Democratic Congressman Anthony Weiner plead guilty on Friday in a Manhattan courtroom to charges stemming from sending explicit pictures to a minor.

Weiner, then 51 years of age, reportedly exchanged “obscene” text messages with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl in 2016.

Weiner’s sexual scandals cost him his political career and embroiled him and his estranged wife, top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedien, in a tumultuous F.B.I. investigation ahead of the 2016 election.

A judge is set to sentence Weiner on September 8th.

