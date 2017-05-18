Woman discovers foot-long iguana in toilet

MIAMI, Fl. (WSAV) – A trip to the restroom lead one Florida woman to a scary discover – a foot long iguana lounging in her toilet. The woman’s daughter, Giselle Quintero, says “she just saw green, closed it and took off.”

Quintero’s mother found the reptile on Tuesday, May 17 around 10:30 p.m. and promptly called her family living nearby.

“I felt like I was the Robin in the super hero comic,” said Gabriel, the woman’s grandson who came to remove the iguana.

Gabriel was shocked back by the size of the iguana. Instead of taking any chances on being bitten, scratched or whipped by the tail of the foot-long reptile, he dialed 911.

Before removal, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue temporarily boxed the iguana in the home. Much to the relief of the family, the iguana was quickly removed.

“Seeing one in your house is never really fun. Especially when it’s in the toilet and you have to use the bathroom,” Gabriel said.

This was a first for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials. Hopefully a last for iguana visits in the Quintero home.

However, there is a canal nearby which rescue officials claim may have been the iguana’s entry method.