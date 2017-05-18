Video: Boy barely dodges train

HOUSTON (KPRC) – Security cameras recently captured an extremely close call at a Houston Metro train platform.

The video shows a young boy step into the path of an oncoming train, then scramble to safety seconds before it speeds past.

Metro officials released surveillance video of the incident to urge parents to talk to their children about the dangers of crossing train tracks.

“The video is very disheartening, it really shows you what a close call can happen when people aren’t paying attention,” said Jerome Gray, vice president and senior press officer for Metro.

