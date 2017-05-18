Come on in! The door is open.

Stop by the St. Jude Dream Home Open House from May 20-June 25 in the Davenport Savannah Quarters in Pooler, GA.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® will host an open house showcasing the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway house in Pooler, GA. The family style house built by Mungo Homes is estimated to be valued at $400,000. Located in the Davenport at Savannah Quarters in Pooler, GA the approximately 4,100 square-foot home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal rooms with heavy grouting, gourmet kitchen opening to a great room, luxurious master suite with a sitting area and dressing room.

After visiting the prestigious neighborhood and walking the floor plan to see its custom design, guests may reserve a $100 ticket for the chance to win the dream home or other prizes, including an Artesso Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch Technology, with coordinating soap dispenser, courtesy of Brizo.

Proceeds from ticket sales for the 2017 Savannah St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital continue to lead the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other deadly diseases.

St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent, and we won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

This year’s sponsors include Mungo Homes, WSAV, Kix 96, Savannah Morning News, Baca Concrete & Baca Ready Mix, Cohen’s Drywall, Inc., Four Builders Plus Siding Division, LLC, Jenkins Plumbing Company, LLC, Masterbrand Cabinets, Inc., Quality Electric of the Coastal Carolinas, Inc.,Stark Truss Systems, Stier Supply Company, Inc. as well as national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors and Trane, among others.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has become one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital nationwide. This is the 1st house to be built in the Pooler community.

To date, over 400 houses have been awarded and the program has raised more than $325 million for St. Jude. Because a majority of St. Jude funding comes from individual contributors through programs like this one, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most – saving kids regardless of their financial situation.

The house will be open for tours every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. through June 25th.

Davenport at Savannah Quarters, 105 Martello Road Savannah, GA 31322

For more information, call 1-800-383-9844 or visit dreamhome.org.