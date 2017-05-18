Slideshow and Videos: Taking a look back at Garden City tornado

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Garden City saw a lot of damage after a confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down on May 4.

Around 6 p.m. the storm ripped through 14 homes and businesses. Only 5 minor injuries were reported.

Below is a collection of photos, videos and news stories documenting the event.

PHOTOS: Storm aftermath in Garden City View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Drone photo of the area (courtesy of Ben Brengman, Garden City) Rep. Buddy Carter assessing storm damage in Garden City Debris from the powerful storms that swept through Garden City (WSAV Chris Murray) More damage from the storm that hit Garden City (WSAV Meredith Stutz) Storm damage surrounding Advance Auto Parts in Garden City. (WSAV Lee Haywood)

