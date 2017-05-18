Slideshow and Videos: Taking a look back at Garden City tornado

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Garden City saw a lot of damage after a confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down on May 4.
Around 6 p.m. the storm ripped through 14 homes and businesses. Only 5 minor injuries were reported.
Below is a collection of photos, videos and news stories documenting the event.
PHOTOS: Storm aftermath in Garden City
Drone video of tornado damage: http://wsav.com/2017/05/05/drone-video-of-garden-city-tornado-damage/
Advance Auto Parts destroyed in Garden City tornado: http://wsav.com/2017/05/04/advance-auto-parts-store-destroyed-in-garden-city/
Raw video of Garden City tornado: http://wsav.com/2017/05/05/raw-video-garden-city-tornado/
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Garden City: http://wsav.com/2017/05/05/national-weather-service-confirms-tornado-in-garden-city/
Neighbors clean-up after tornado rips through Garden City: http://wsav.com/2017/05/05/neighbors-clean-up-after-confirmed-tornado-rips-through-garden-city/
Salvation Army to lose major revenue source after storm damage: http://wsav.com/2017/05/09/salvation-army-to-lose-major-revenue-source-after-storm-damage/
Business owner works to recover after tornado: http://wsav.com/2017/05/09/local-business-owner-works-to-recover-after-tornado/