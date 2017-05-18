Slideshow and Videos: Taking a look back at Garden City tornado

By Published: Updated:
Tornado Destruction of the Advance Auto Store in Garden City, GA (photo Lee Haywood)

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Garden City saw a lot of damage after a confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down on  May 4.

Around 6 p.m. the storm ripped through 14 homes and businesses. Only 5 minor injuries were reported.

Below is a collection of photos, videos and news stories documenting the event.

PHOTOS: Storm aftermath in Garden City

 

Drone video of tornado damage: http://wsav.com/2017/05/05/drone-video-of-garden-city-tornado-damage/

Advance Auto Parts destroyed in Garden City tornado: http://wsav.com/2017/05/04/advance-auto-parts-store-destroyed-in-garden-city/

Raw video of Garden City tornado: http://wsav.com/2017/05/05/raw-video-garden-city-tornado/

National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Garden City: http://wsav.com/2017/05/05/national-weather-service-confirms-tornado-in-garden-city/

Neighbors clean-up after tornado rips through Garden City: http://wsav.com/2017/05/05/neighbors-clean-up-after-confirmed-tornado-rips-through-garden-city/

Salvation Army to lose major revenue source after storm damage: http://wsav.com/2017/05/09/salvation-army-to-lose-major-revenue-source-after-storm-damage/

Business owner works to recover after tornado:  http://wsav.com/2017/05/09/local-business-owner-works-to-recover-after-tornado/

 

 

 

 

