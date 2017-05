SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The first wave of clean up for what will become the Tiny House Project is set for Saturday, May 20th. Sign up now to help get some of Savannah’s homeless veterans out of the camps and into safe, permanent housing.

To help with the cleanup, meet onsite at 75 Dundee St. in Savannah at 8:30 a.m. May 20. To sign up, email ckelley@homelessauthority.org.