This Saturday, May 20, Moon River Brewing Company will host the Fifth Annual Matt’s Moon River Cruise, presented by Bike Law Georgia. The event is named in memory of Matt Kohler, who was hit from behind by a driver on July 26, 2012 while riding his bike on U.S. Highway 80 in Bloomingdale. It’s a chance for cyclists to honor Matt’s memory while encouraging the community to ‘share the road.’

Click ‘Play’ to watch our interview with John Bennett and Caila Brown.

