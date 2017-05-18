Our Hometown: Mini Jdc’s High End Fashion Academy Fundraiser

Her mission is to educate and empower young people in the world of fashion.

This weekend, you’re invited to help foster the dreams of future fashionistas as Jasee’O Design Company hosts its ‘Mini Jdc’s Fashion Gallery Fundraiser.’

Members of the spring class will walk the runway in clothes they designed and created.

The event gets underway Saturday, May 20, from 2 to 4 pm at 221 Executive Circle #12.

For more information, call: (818) 482-8428

Admission is $5 and includes refreshments.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the academy.