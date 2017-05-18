Mother continues search for missing son

SAVANNAH, Ga. – A mother is torn after no luck finding her son. She describes him as a loving, caring and dependable young man who wouldn’t go a day without talking to her.

Jamison Lemons, 28, has been missing for nearly two weeks now. He’s 5’ 4” with tattoos covering both arms and is known to frequent Margery Street and Jackson Boulevard.

“He is a loving child,” Jamie Young, Lemons mother said. “He really is. He loves his mommy and I know he wouldn’t have missed Mother’s Day.”

Young is begging to find her son who’s been missing since May 7th. The day before is the last time she spoke to her son.

“He called to ask if he could come over,” Young said. “He wanted to see me. I told him I couldn’t because I was at work. I really wish I were here that day.”

Two days later his bosses called Young letting her know he didn’t show up for work. That’s when she knew something was wrong.

“I’ve talked to his bosses,” Young said. “She said any time that she needed him she could depend on him. He was just a dependable young man.”

Then on Wednesday Young received a call of where his body could be found.

Saying that he had been shot and dumped in either the lake at Liberty City’s community park or the lake behind Westlake Apartments,” Young said.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department launched a search with help from the CEMA chopper. Police said the search was unsuccessful, but young is not giving up hope on where he might be especially with so many people by her side.

“I felt like I would be in this all alone and I felt alone,” Young said. “I didn’t realize how many people had even gone through what I’m goin through right now, but there’s a lot.”

Young has had help passing out flyers around the Hostess City and now all she needs is just one thing from you.

“If anyone has any information, you will remain anonymous,” Young said. “You can call Crimestoppers. You can call 911.”

You can call Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.