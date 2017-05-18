More tornadoes predicted in Oklahoma, Kansas

NORMAN, Okla. (AP/NBC) – Forecasters are predicting a tornado outbreak in parts of the Southern Plains on Thursday, the latest in a stormy week that has raked the country’s midsection and left two people dead.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, is classifying Thursday’s storm chances as high risk in parts of Oklahoma and Kansas – the most severe risk category. The forecast bull’s-eye of the storm includes Wichita, Kansas, and rural areas of southern Kansas and western Oklahoma.

Forecasters say the storms could bring “strong long-track tornadoes” in central and southern Kansas into western Oklahoma along with baseball-sized hail. More storms are possible later in the day in the lower Great Lakes region.

This latest news comes after three people were killed and dozens more injured after a string of tornadoes swept across the Southern Plains and Midwestern states. As many as 27 tornadoes battered communities from the Texas plains through Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Wisconsin this week.

A mobile home park in Chetek, Wisconsin was among the areas hardest hit.

“There was several trailers here that were gone, and not here anymore,” said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

Elk City, Oklahoma also took a direct hit.