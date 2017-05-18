Public’s help sought in missing person case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – Metro needs the public’s help finding a man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Jamison Lemons, 28, was reportedly last seen on May 7. Today police established a team and searched multiple locations for Lemons but were unsuccessful.

He is described as a black male who’s about 5-foot-4 and 130 lbs. and has tattoos on both arms.

Lemons is known to frequent the Margery Street area and the 700 block of Jackson Boulevard.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124. Information can also be sent to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

