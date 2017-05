Meals on Wheels Miles for Meals 5K set for

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 1800 meals are delivered to seniors in our community every day thanks to Senior Citizens Incorporated’s Meals on Wheels program. Sign up for Saturday’s Miles for Meals and help raise funds to keep the program running.

EVENT DETAILS:

Miles for Meals 5k Run/Walk

Saturday, May 20, 8 a.m.

Daffin Park -1401 East Victory Drive (near baseball stadium entrance)

Register online at: RunSignUp.com or FleetFeetSavannah.com/Miles-Meals

Info: (912) 236-0363

Registration is $35 through May 20.