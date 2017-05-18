HHI Hospital earns big honor

Hilton Head Hospital is celebrating a big accomplishment – it earned an honor that is good news for local heart patients.

Hilton Head Hospital earned the Gold Seal of Approval for Chest Pain Certification. A whole year’s worth of patient data had to be extensively reviewed and patients and staff had to be interviewed.

Hospital leaders said it’s an important distinction as the patient population ages.

“It’s very important that we keep up on evidence-based medicine and the whole premise of these programs and the whole underlying philosophy is that you keep up with the latest and greatest clinical practice guidelines,” said Amy Anderson, who is the hospital’s stroke and chest pain coordinator.

“Really it should inspire our community to let them know that they should have confidence in the care that we provide at Hilton Head Hospital,” said Jeremy Clark, the market chief executive officer of Hilton Head Regional Healthcare.

The joint commission gave Hilton Head Hospital the honor. It sets the standards for health care.

There is only one other hospital in all of South Carolina with the same certification.