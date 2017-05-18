GOP, Dems seem to agree on Mueller’s appointment as special counsel

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The New York Times reports former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn told the Trump Transition Team he was under federal investigation for secretly working as a paid lobbyist for Turkey during the campaign

Despite the warning, Flynn was still named National Security Advisor.

All this as the Department of Justice appoints a special counsel to head the investigation into Russian involvement in U.S. policy.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not get a heads up that a special counsel would be named. The White House got the call about it at 5:30 p.m. yesterday.

The man who made the decision to appoint former FBI Director Robert Mueller Special Counsel said nothing while walking through reporters.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein briefs the senate on the Russia investigation today after appointing a 12-year veteran of the FBI to head the probe. “We have to take the politics out as best we can out of it and give the American people confidence and they don’t have confidence that it can be done in the current situation, so Robert Mueller is a fantastic person,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, (R) Illinois.

Many republicans say this is the right move.

Democrats agree. “This is the kind of person we wanted that had served in different administrations that had the respect of so many people,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar, (D) Minnesota.

President Donald Trump in a statement insisting there is no collusion between his campaign and any foreign entity

The White House also denies allegations that the president tried to get former FBI Director James Comey to drop an investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

The appointment of Mueller as special counsel seen as an objective, nonpartisan way forward

As special counsel, Robert Mueller will have subpoena power; he can bring charges, and he can prosecute.