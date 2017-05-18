FUGITIVE FILES: Four Wanted Suspects

Andrew Davis, reporter, WSAV By Published:

Tiasha Anthony is accused of aggravated assault.

Tiasha Anthony or Tiasha Frazier is wanted for aggravated assault

She has a history of shoplifting charges and has been on the run for weeks. Now Savannah Chatham Metro Police say the woman, who is 5’0″ 150 pounds and also goes by the name “Tiasha Anthony”, may be in the area of west 35th street in Savannah.

“He was sitting in the vehicle with his ex girlfriend they were arguing back and forth about she not wanting to buy him a bus ticket to Florida during which he assaulted her by strangling her,” explained SCMPD Detective Michael Carr.

That’s why Savannah Police are looking for Anthony Williams.

Anthony Williams is wanted for assault

Williams is 6’0″ 210 pounds.

Investigators say he frequents the area of Styles and Gwinnett streets.

Malcolm Banner and Mia Deloach are accused of stealing several thousand dollars worth of books from the Savannah State University bookstore back in February.

Mia DeLoach is accused of stealing from Savannah State
Malcolm Banner is accused of stealing from Savannah State’s bookstore

Banner is 6’2″ 230 lbs. He has a previous arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

Deloach is 5’0″ 110 pounds. She has a history of shoplifting charges as well.

If you can help find any of these suspects make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers right away at (912) 234-2020.

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

