(NBC) – Former Fox News Chief Roger Ailes has died. He was 77 years old.

Ailes’ wife issued a statement this morning saying she was “profoundly sad and heartbroken” on her husband’s passing this morning.

Ailes found Fox News in 1996, building it into a cable news ratings leader and a platform for right wing politics.

He left the network last year after a series of sexual harassment claims.

The cause of death is not known at this time.