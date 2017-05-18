Fidget spinner sends child to emergency room

Fidget spinner sends child to the emergency room
(WSAV) – The fidget spinner is a popular new gadget for kids, but one Texas mother is warning other parents about the potential dangers of the toy.
Kelly Rose Joniec says she was headed home from a swim meet when she heard her daughter Britton “make an odd retching noise.”
After rushing to the emergency room, x-rays revealed that part of a fidget spinner was stuck in the girl’s esophagus.
Doctors were able to surgically remove it and the 10-year old will be fine.
However, Joniec posted the photos on Facebook to warn others of the potential choking hazard continuing the conversation about the danger of these spinners.