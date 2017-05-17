SAVANNAH, Ga. – Hundreds of women united in the Hostess City Wednesday. At least five hundred gathered at the Westin for the annual United Way women who rule luncheon.

These local leaders, business women, moms and community members come together each year for a time of encouragement and empowerment.

They also work to identify problems within the community and celebrate the power of giving.

“The real heroes of today are the women who stood up and told their stories of how Womens’ United has helped them get their independence back and get the services that they need,” Jane Vaden Thacher, a Women United Committee member, said.

The united way women’s legacy council started this event in 2009. Proceeds provide bus passes for women who have no way to doctor appointments, childcare, or job training classes.

WSAV is a proud sponsor of this event.