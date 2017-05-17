Tornadoes in Wisconsin, Oklahoma leave 2 dead

A sofa sits on damaged trees after a tornado ripped through Prairie Lake Estates trailer home park, just north of Chetek, Wis., Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The tornado swept into the mobile home park in western Wisconsin on Tuesday, as a storm system also pounded parts of at least seven states from Texas to near the Canadian border with heavy rain, high winds and hail. (Dan Reiland/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) – Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms that battered an area from the South Plains of Texas to the Great Lakes.

Part of a building sits on a vehicle after a tornado ripped through Prairie Lake Estates trailer home park, just north of Chetek, Wis., Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The tornado swept into the mobile home park in western Wisconsin on Tuesday, as a storm system also pounded parts of at least seven states from Texas to near the Canadian border with heavy rain, high winds and hail. (Dan Reiland/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP)

The storms hit late in the afternoon Tuesday and into the evening, leveling the Prairie Lake Estate Mobile Park near Chetek, Wisconsin. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told KMSP-TV that when first responders arrived at the scene, they could hear the people crying for help in the rubble.

In Oklahoma, another tornado damaged much of a subdivision on the southern fringe of Elk City. Fire Chaplain Danny Ringer told reporters at the scene late Tuesday that one person was known dead from the twister, although details were lacking.

