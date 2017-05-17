Savannah, GA – The Stewart family has developed a very interesting family tradition. Among the three Stewart kids: Brad, Sarah and Gavin, they have won six state championships. The biggest competition for the Stewarts doesn’t happen on game day, but it happens among the siblings.
Stewart Family Tradition: Winning State Championships
