Savannah Forward encourages youth to voice concerns in upcoming meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah encourages younger community members to attend a meeting for the Savannah Forward strategic planning process. City officials say it is the best way for the public to provide input on Savannah’s future. Take a look at the details and other upcoming meetings below.
Savannah Forward youth meeting:
- Youth ages 13 – 18 are invited to share primary issues and concerns with their communities
- The meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today, May 17
- Second floor of the Savannah Civic Center, 301 West Oglethorpe Avenue
Town Hall with District 5 Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz:
- The focus of this meeting will be an update on the City’s Minority and Women Business Enterprise Policies
- The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Savannah Civic Center
- Residents are encouraged to speak and ask questions regarding their district.
Remaining Savannah Forward meetings:
- District 1 Alderman Van R. Johnson, II
- Thursday, May 18 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- New location: Savannah Civic Center (previously Godley Station School)
- District 2 Alderman Bill Durrence
- Wednesday, May 17 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Savannah Civic Center
The City of Savannah also encourages those unable to attend meetings to complete an online survey, which closes May 18.