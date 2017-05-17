Savannah Forward encourages youth to voice concerns in upcoming meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah encourages younger community members to attend a meeting for the Savannah Forward strategic planning process. City officials say it is the best way for the public to provide input on Savannah’s future. Take a look at the details and other upcoming meetings below.

Savannah Forward youth meeting:

Youth ages 13 – 18 are invited to share primary issues and concerns with their communities

The meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today, May 17

Second floor of the Savannah Civic Center, 301 West Oglethorpe Avenue

Town Hall with District 5 Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz:

The focus of this meeting will be an update on the City’s Minority and Women Business Enterprise Policies

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Savannah Civic Center

Residents are encouraged to speak and ask questions regarding their district.

Remaining Savannah Forward meetings:

District 1 Alderman Van R. Johnson, II Thursday, May 18 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. New location: Savannah Civic Center (previously Godley Station School)

District 2 Alderman Bill Durrence Wednesday, May 17 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Savannah Civic Center



The City of Savannah also encourages those unable to attend meetings to complete an online survey, which closes May 18.