Ready for Rock N’ Roll Prom? We’ve got the details from Do Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Get retro for Rock N’ Roll Prom this weekend! We’ll tell you about the campy new PULP Bookstore & Gallery, the Tybee Beach Bum Parade, even the details of the Run for the Wounded all from Do Savannah Magazine.
What: Rock ‘n’ Roll Prom 2017: Let’s Get Sequential
When: 10 p.m. May 19
Where: The Jinx, 127 W. Congress St.
Cost: $7 or $5 in comic book costume
Info: Facebook events page
What: Tybee Island Beach Bum Parade
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. May 19
Where: Butler Avenue parade route
Cost: Free
Info: Tybee Beach Bum Parade Facebook page
What: Fourth annual Run for the Wounded
When: 6 p.m. May 20
Where: Grayson Stadium, 1401 E. Victory Drive
Cost: 10K run/walk, $40; 5K run/walk, $35; spectators free
Info: pulpsavannah.com
What: “Shocked & Amazed: Vintage Photographs”
When: 7-10 p.m. May 18
Where: PULP Bookstore & Gallery, 412 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Cost: Free
Info: pulpsavannah.com