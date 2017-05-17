Ready for Rock N’ Roll Prom? We’ve got the details from Do Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Get retro for Rock N’ Roll Prom this weekend! We’ll tell you about the campy new PULP Bookstore & Gallery, the Tybee Beach Bum Parade, even the details of the Run for the Wounded all from Do Savannah Magazine.

What: Rock ‘n’ Roll Prom 2017: Let’s Get Sequential

When: 10 p.m. May 19

Where: The Jinx, 127 W. Congress St.

Cost: $7 or $5 in comic book costume

Info: Facebook events page

What: Tybee Island Beach Bum Parade

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. May 19

Where: Butler Avenue parade route

Cost: Free

Info: Tybee Beach Bum Parade Facebook page

What: Fourth annual Run for the Wounded

When: 6 p.m. May 20

Where: Grayson Stadium, 1401 E. Victory Drive

Cost: 10K run/walk, $40; 5K run/walk, $35; spectators free

Info: pulpsavannah.com

What: “Shocked & Amazed: Vintage Photographs”

When: 7-10 p.m. May 18

Where: PULP Bookstore & Gallery, 412 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Cost: Free

Info: pulpsavannah.com