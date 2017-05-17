Police investigate shooting near Love Street

SAVANNAH, Ga (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police’s Violent Crime detectives are investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old male in the 1100 block of Love Street near the intersection of Richards Street and Ferrill Street on Tuesday, May 16.

At about 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Richards Street and Ferrill Street, and found the victim suffering from non-life -threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Further investigation determined the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Love Street.

The actual circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Investigators do not believe this to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912-525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.