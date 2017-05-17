Police arrest man for multiple offenses, confiscate machetes and cattle prod

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Strategic Investigation Unit (SIU) arrested Nathaniel Harvey, 20, for drug, firearm, and traffic-related offenses on May 16.

On May 12, SIU initiated a traffic stop in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Indiana Avenue. The car fled, nearly striking a police vehicle. Harvey was identified as the driver.

SIU secured warrants for Harvey, and were successful in arresting him on May 16 around 2:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Lanier Drive. SCMPD’s Crime Suppression Unit, K-9, and ATF assisted with Harvey’s apprehension.

When Harvey was taken into custody, he was in possession of a stolen gun.

During the execution of a search warrant at Harvey’s home, ammunition, body armor, drugs, machetes, a cattle prod, and six more guns were found.

Harvey was charged with felony fleeing to elude, theft by receiving stolen property, and additional drug and traffic offenses. Additional charges are forthcoming.