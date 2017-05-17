New Orleans takes down 3rd Confederate-era monument

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Workers in New Orleans have taken down a Confederate monument to Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard, the third of four such monuments to come down in the city.

The removal of the statue early Wednesday comes after the city has already taken down a statue of the Confederacy’s only president and a memorial to a white rebellion against a biracial Reconstruction-era government in the city.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu first proposed removing the monuments in the summer of 2015, and the City Council approved the move later that year.

But the process was stuck in legal limbo for over a year as monument supporters fought to keep them up.

Supporters say removing the monuments is akin to erasing history. But those calling for their removal say they glorify a shameful part of the city and country’s history.