Multiple agencies involved in arrests for murder and drug violations

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Several arrests were made involving a murder out of Bulloch County that occurred on July 11, 2016. After almost twelve months of avoiding arrest, Tony Lanard Williams, 41, is in custody for the murder of Angela Gillis.

Also arrested and charged was Virginia Lafaye Brayboy, 26, for hindering the apprehension of a criminal.

The arrest occurred on Tuesday, May 16 at the Woodruff Place Apartments in Statesboro. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) received information that this was the location of Williams’ apartment.

Williams was also wanted on federal drug trafficking charges in 2016 that resulted from a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation.

GBI’s Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO) joined BSCO in conducting surveillance of Williams’ apartment Tuesday.

Officials then conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle left the residence in the course of surveillance. During the traffic stop, a passenger, identified as Walford McKinney, 46, stated he had swallowed an unknown amount of cocaine.

McKinney was transported to a nearby medical center where he later died. GBI was called in to conduct an independent investigation into McKinney’s death, which continues.

Williams is currently being held without bond in the Emanuel County Jail. Brayboy is incarcerated at the Bulloch County Jail.