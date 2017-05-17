GDOT schedules I-95 lane closures around Exit 49

By Published: Updated:

MCINTONSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Transportation wants to inform the traveling public of I-95 southbound single lane closures scheduled from 8 a.m. Thursday, May 18 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 19.

Weather permitting, the closures will start at mile post 50 and end at Exit 49 in McIntosh County.

Georgia DOT officials say these closures are necessary for contractors to repair damaged guardrail on the interstate.

Motorists will have access to all interchange ramps during the closure.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, stay alert and allow extra distance between vehicles when approaching a work zone.

For more information visit www.dot.ga.gov.

 

