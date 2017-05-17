Donate a Foster Care Shoebox to help a child in our community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There are more than 750 foster care children here in our community. This month, during Foster Care Awareness Month Love One Ministries is collecting shoeboxes packed with toys, games, toiletries & personal care items to distribute to those kids.

Drop off points for shoeboxes anytime during the month of May:

-Compassion Christian Church — 55 Al Henderson Blvd Savannah, GA

-Coastal Audiology — 410 US-80 Pooler, GA

-Keller’s Auto — 5881 Ogeechee Rd Savannah, GA

Send questions to love1ministry@gmail.com or visit www.loveoneinc.org.