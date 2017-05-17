DJ Khaled sends special message to Savannah State graduates

By Published:
A special video message to Savannah State graduates from DJ Khaled. (Vimeo)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State graduating students were surprised with a special video message from Grammy Award nominee DJ Khaled on Saturday, May 13.

The video was posted to Vimeo and shared on Savannah State’s Facebook page and Twitter handle.

DJ Khaled offers encouraging words to the graduating class of 2017 in the video. “Congratulations. [You are] the future. Keep winning.”

He also throws in some of the catch phrases he has popularized on social media.

Click here to watch the video message in full.

