Couple builds backyard pirate ship

CASA GRANDE, Arizona (KPNX) – Inspired by the Black Pearl ship in the Disney film, “Pirates of the Caribbean,” the pirate ship in Steven Hill’s Casa Grande, Arizona backyard stands three stories high.

“It’s actually the tallest structure in Casa Grande. It’s actually three feet taller than city hall,” Hill says.

The tree house took Hill and his wife a year to build. It encompasses one the trees in their backyard.

“Stable. That’s important to note because the Ponderosa Pine is a really stable tree,” Hill said. “The structure had to be mathematically engineered first before I could build. Once I knew the tolerances I was dealing with, I allowed for eight inches of flexibility in the trunk for the wind.”

